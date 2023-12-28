Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $212,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $187.13. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

