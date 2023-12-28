Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

