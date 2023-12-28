Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

