Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,802 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $190,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MGK opened at $260.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

