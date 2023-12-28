Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

