Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,067,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,147 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $48.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

