Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96 and traded as high as C$10.64. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 144,324 shares.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.53. The stock has a market cap of C$233.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.38.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

