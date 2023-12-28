Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $27.17

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $26.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 4,381 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

