Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $69.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.88.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Calix by 483.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

