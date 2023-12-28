California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CWT
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.35 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than California Water Service Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.