California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,005 shares of company stock worth $204,875. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.35 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 144.44%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

