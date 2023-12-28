Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.23. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 244,272 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
