Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.97

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.23. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 244,272 shares.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $761,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.