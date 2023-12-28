CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.48

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.48 and traded as high as C$28.79. CAE shares last traded at C$28.62, with a volume of 249,733 shares traded.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.88.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.4414141 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

