BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) & Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) and Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BZAM has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avolta has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BZAM and Avolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avolta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BZAM and Avolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.45 -$27.31 million ($0.52) -0.18 Avolta $7.21 billion 0.81 $60.99 million N/A N/A

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and Avolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -122.29% -35.59% -21.84% Avolta N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avolta beats BZAM on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

