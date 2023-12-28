Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,660 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 67.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

