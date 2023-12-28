Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

