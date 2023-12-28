Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

