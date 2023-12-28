Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $981.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

