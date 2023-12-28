Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $10.63

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $203,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

