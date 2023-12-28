Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

USAC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,252 shares of company stock worth $31,495,409 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after buying an additional 415,956 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.