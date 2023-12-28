Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $6.75

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.84. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

