Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $107.27

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $92.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 627,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,916 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 593,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

