Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $324.89

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,112,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LAD opened at $328.60 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $194.26 and a 52 week high of $330.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.