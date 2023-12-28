Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $324.89

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,112,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LAD opened at $328.60 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $194.26 and a 52 week high of $330.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.