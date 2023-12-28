Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) PT at $324.89

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE LAD opened at $328.60 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $194.26 and a 52 week high of $330.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.