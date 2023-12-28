Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $19.45

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,589.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,067,096 shares of company stock worth $154,938,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.66 and a beta of 1.87. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

