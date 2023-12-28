Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 815.83

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.37).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INF. Investec lowered Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.85) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Informa from GBX 885 ($11.25) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Informa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INF

Informa Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity at Informa

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 778.60 ($9.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 611.80 ($7.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.40 ($10.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 742.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.54.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.77), for a total value of £615,200 ($781,702.67). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Informa

(Get Free Report

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.