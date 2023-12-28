Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heartland Express

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $265,019.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,931.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.