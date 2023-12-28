Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $98.50

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,435,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.