Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $795.50

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $795.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $764.03 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.