Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $795.50

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $795.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $764.03 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.47.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
