Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.30. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.