Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $693,367 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

