BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) & McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Head to Head Analysis

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) and McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Manufacturing -588.06% N/A -327.37% McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.00 -$7.49 million N/A N/A McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01

This table compares BrewBilt Manufacturing and McDermott International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BrewBilt Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McDermott International.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.23, meaning that its stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Manufacturing and McDermott International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

McDermott International beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

About McDermott International

(Get Free Report)

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.