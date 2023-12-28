Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 1.8 %

SQ stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,064 shares worth $1,819,537. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.