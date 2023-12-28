Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $262,278.80 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80.

Shares of BLND opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% during the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 7,698,491 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 855,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ArchPoint Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 100.0% during the first quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

