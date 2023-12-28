Blake Russell Sells 5,243 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.