BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $813.25 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $711.87 and a 200-day moving average of $696.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.