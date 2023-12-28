Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.92. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 5,029,823 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bitfarms by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 718,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

