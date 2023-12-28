Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.