Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Stories

