Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 241.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

