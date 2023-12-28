Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

NYSE BRN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.35. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120,797 shares of company stock worth $305,375. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.