Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 879.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

