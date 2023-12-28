Ballast Inc. Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.