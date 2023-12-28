B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.