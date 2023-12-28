Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Head to Head Review

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Ingles Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Ingles Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.58 Ingles Markets $5.89 billion 0.28 $210.81 million $11.09 7.74

Profitability

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingles Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 3.58% 15.19% 8.81%

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axfood AB (publ) and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Axfood AB (publ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.