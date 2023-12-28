Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

