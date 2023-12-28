Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

