Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

