AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.24% of AvidXchange worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $6,484,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

