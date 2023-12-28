Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $255,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

