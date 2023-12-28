Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Trading Up 3.3 %

AAME stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.