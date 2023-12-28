ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

