Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $127.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

